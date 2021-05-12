Yandex metrika counter

Spain expects as many as 45 mln foreign tourists this year, minister says

Spain expects foreign tourist arrivals to reach as many as 45 million this year, Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Wednesday at a presentation of Spain's promotional campaign to entice visitors back this summer.

Foreign tourism to Spain plunged 80% last year from 83.5 million visitors in 2019 as pandemic restrictions brought leisure travel to a virtual standstill.

The government has previously said it expects tourism to reach half its pre-pandemic levels this year.

