Spain expects as many as 45 mln foreign tourists this year, minister says
- 12 May 2021 15:53
Spain expects foreign tourist arrivals to reach as many as 45 million this year, Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Wednesday at a presentation of Spain's promotional campaign to entice visitors back this summer.
Foreign tourism to Spain plunged 80% last year from 83.5 million visitors in 2019 as pandemic restrictions brought leisure travel to a virtual standstill.
The government has previously said it expects tourism to reach half its pre-pandemic levels this year.
