Spain extends state of emergency over virus to May 24

Spain extends state of emergency over virus to May 24

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain’s Parliament voted Wednesday to extend a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus outbreak but with the least amount of support since the lockdown began, Anadolu Agency reported.

The country has been under a state of emergency since March 14, and it has now been prolonged until May 24.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez argued that emergency rule was the only way to maintain a functioning healthcare system and economy.

The motion passed in Spain’s fractured Parliament with 178 votes in favor, 75 against and 97 abstentions.

This is the tightest margin seen so far for extending emergency rule, which must be done every 15 days, according to the Spanish constitution.

Spain has confirmed 220,325 cases of COVID-19 and 25,857 deaths. The rate of deaths and infection has dropped significantly, though 857 more people were reportedly admitted to the hospital for the disease on Wednesday.

Spain is now in the first of four phases that will see the country gradually ease its lockdown, which has been one of the strictest in the world.

News.Az