Spain orders 100 military helicopters from Airbus

Photo: Airbus

Spain’s Defence Ministry has placed an order for 100 helicopters from Airbus, intended for deployment across its armed forces, the European aeronautics company announced Thursday.

The order, covering multiple helicopter types, represents the largest purchase of its kind by Spain’s military procurement authority to date, though Airbus did not disclose financial details, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The acquisition is divided into four contracts and aims “to boost the modernisation of Spain’s defence and security assets,” according to Airbus.

The order includes 13 H135 helicopters, 50 H145M helicopters, six H175Ms, and 31 NH90s.

Spain’s Defence Minister, Maria Amparo Valcarce Garcia, described the helicopters as “essential” for the operational capabilities of the country’s armed forces.

"This investment is strategic and is focused on significantly increasing Spain's security and defence capabilities, ensuring national strategic autonomy in a key sector of European defence," she was quoted in the Airbus statement as saying.


News.Az 

