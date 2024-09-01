News.az
News
Military Helicopter
Tag:
Military Helicopter
Spain orders 100 military helicopters from Airbus
18 Dec 2025-16:59
Six bodies recovered from military helicopter crash site in Philippines
04 Nov 2025-21:49
Ukraine claims to have shot down Russian Mi-28 helicopter using FPV drone
-VIDEO
29 Sep 2025-12:51
Military helicopter missing in Kazakhstan’s Almaty region
25 Jul 2025-16:44
Ugandan military helicopter crashes in Somalia
- VIDEO
02 Jul 2025-12:56
Turkish military helicopter makes emergency sea landing during exercise
13 May 2025-13:57
Taliban criticizes transfer of former military helicopters to US
08 Feb 2025-17:14
Military helicopter catches fire in Southern California -
VIDEO
21 Dec 2024-17:47
Russia’s FSB foils Ukrainian attempt to hijack military helicopter
11 Nov 2024-09:29
Military helicopter crash in Congo kills three foreign nationals
31 Oct 2024-00:49
