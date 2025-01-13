Spain plans 100% tax for homes bought by non-EU residents

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain is planning to impose a tax of up to 100% on properties bought by non-residents from countries outside the EU, such as the UK, News.az reports citing BBC.

Announcing the move, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the "unprecedented" measure was necessary to meet the country's housing emergency."The West faces a decisive challenge: To not become a society divided into two classes, the rich landlords and poor tenants," he said.Non-EU residents bought 27,000 properties in Spain in 2023, he told an economic forum in Madrid, "not to live in" but "to make money from them"."Which, in the context of shortage that we are in, [we] obviously cannot allow," he added.The move was therefore designed to "priorit[ise] that the available homes are for residents", he said.Sánchez did not provide details on how the tax would work nor a timeline for presenting it to parliament for approval, where he has often struggled to gather sufficient votes to pass legislation.But his government said the proposal would be finalised "after careful study".It is one of a dozen planned measures announced by the prime minister on Monday aimed at improving housing affordability in the country.Other measures announced include a tax exemption for landlords who provide affordable housing, transferring more than 3,000 homes to a new public housing body, and tighter regulation and higher taxes on tourist flats."It isn't fair that those who have three, four or five apartments as short-term rentals pay less tax than hotels," he said.

