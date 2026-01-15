Spain's foreign minister calls for a European army

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, believes Europe should integrate its defense industry to develop its own deterrence capabilities "independent of third countries" and potentially move toward creating a European army.

Commenting on the current global situation, Albares acknowledged that with U.S. involvement in Venezuela and threats regarding Greenland, “there is no doubt” that the world is witnessing “an attempt to change the rules of the international order,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

At this moment, he said, Europe must recognize “its own strength” and reaffirm its principles—namely, preventing war on the continent and “never using coercion as a tool of foreign policy.”

The minister expressed regret that after “decades of a strong alliance” between Washington and Brussels, based on shared values and mutual benefits, the United States now has a government under Donald Trump with “different views.”

In light of this position, Albares insisted that Europeans should not “resign themselves” to the situation.

At the same time, he said he does not believe that Trump’s threats will lead to the collapse of NATO.

“I don’t even consider this as a hypothesis,” Albares said.

Recently, the leader of the European People’s Party, Manfred Weber, called for the creation of a “European NATO,” arguing that Europe can no longer rely unconditionally on the United States.

In response, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that despite the current course of the Trump administration, the European Union should not completely abandon defence cooperation with the United States.

News.Az