Germany to deploy reconnaissance troops to Greenland, says government

Germany will deploy its first soldiers to Greenland on Thursday, a government spokesperson announced on Wednesday, following similar moves by Sweden and Norway in response to President Donald Trump's calls for Washington to gain control of the island.

Over a dozen reconnaissance troops will be deployed on Thursday, the spokesperson told Reuters, News.Az reports.

Trump has repeatedly said in recent weeks that the strategically located and mineral-rich island is vital to U.S. security, and that the United States must own it to prevent Russia or China from occupying it.

He has said all options are on the table for securing the territory, rhetoric that has severely strained relations between Europe and the U.S.

