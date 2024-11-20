Spain's left-wing government distinctive in its approach to EU migration policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Spanish government stands out in the EU on migration policy, announcing a reform on Tuesday to regularize tens of thousands of undocumented migrants annually over the next three years, contrasting with the stricter measures adopted by many other EU countries, News.az reports citing foreign media .

“The goal is to strengthen and expand pathways to regularization for migrants in Spain, allowing them to lead full lives as citizens, with rights and responsibilities,” said Elma Saiz, Spain’s Minister of Inclusion and Migration. The country’s welcoming stance on migration is largely driven by economic considerations.The new reform simplifies procedures and reduces waiting times for obtaining residency permits. It also strengthens the rights of migrant workers, extends the job-seeking visa from three months to one year, and introduces new legal statuses that pave the way for regularization.According to Elma Saiz, as of the end of 2023, approximately 210,000 migrants were already in the process of naturalization in Spain—85,000 more than in 2022. With this new reform, the government estimates that up to 300,000 migrants could be regularized each year over the next three years.“As we have repeatedly stated, various national and international organizations estimate that Spain needs around 250,000 to 300,000 foreign workers annually to maintain its standard of living,” Saiz emphasized during a press conference.Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez echoed this sentiment, stating, “Spain must choose between being an open and prosperous country or a closed and poor one. We have chosen the former.” Currently, about 2.9 million foreigners contribute to Spain’s social security system each month, representing 13.6% of total affiliates—an increase of two percentage points compared to two years ago.Spain is one of the three main entry points for migrants to Europe, alongside Italy and Greece. The country faces significant challenges, particularly the influx of migrants to the Canary Islands, located off the northwest coast of Africa. By mid-October 2024, 32,878 irregular migrants had arrived in the Canary Islands, compared to 23,537 during the same period in 2023, according to the Interior Ministry.This reform highlights Spain’s distinctive approach to migration, aiming to balance economic needs with social integration, despite ongoing challenges at its borders.

News.Az