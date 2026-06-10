US says Iran strikes completed as regional tensions escalate

+ ↺ − 16 px

US forces carried out strikes on Iranian air defence and radar facilities near the Strait of Hormuz after President Donald Trump said Tehran had downed an American military helicopter a day earlier.

The operation marked a further escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran, with both sides exchanging threats and military actions, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards later announced they had targeted four locations at a US base in Jordan, including shelters for F-35 fighter jets and a command centre, using long-range missiles.

As the confrontation widened across the region, Kuwait said its air defences intercepted hostile aerial targets, while Bahrain issued an air raid alert after Iranian forces claimed responsibility for an attack on a US military base in the kingdom.

The latest developments followed US statements that operations against Iranian targets had been completed, while Iran warned that it would continue responding to what it described as hostile actions.

The exchange has heightened concerns over security in the Gulf region, particularly around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

News.Az