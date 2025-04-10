Spain seeks stronger trade ties with China amid US tariff doubts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is currently in Beijing, marking the second stop of his two-country tour of Asia, set against the backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions stemming from Donald Trump's tariff war.

During his visit to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam on Wednesday, Sánchez praised the tariff pause as "a gateway to negotiation and agreement between countries," after Trump suspended levies on most countries, with the exception of China, for 90 days, News.Az reports citing Euronews.

Ahead of his visit, the White House warned the Spanish government against cosying up to Beijing.

In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that looking to China instead of the United States would be a "losing bet for the Europeans" and was akin to would be like "cutting your own throat."

Sánchez is the first European leader to make an official visit to China since the escalation of tariff tensions between the US and the rest of the world.

