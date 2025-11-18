Spain unveils $946 million aid package for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

During President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Spain on Tuesday, the country committed 817 million euros ($946 million) in military and other aid to Ukraine, focusing on strengthening Kyiv's air defenses against Russia's invasion.

Of this total, 300 million euros will be allocated for defense equipment, as part of a 10-year security and defense agreement signed in May 2024, which outlines an annual commitment of 1 billion euros, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

As part of the package, Spain will purchase U.S. military equipment worth 100 million euros under NATO's Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a joint news conference.

It also includes 200 million euros in credit for companies investing in the reconstruction of Ukraine, with a particular focus on energy, transport and water management.

"First, for the Ukrainian army to protect the territorial integrity of Ukraine from the invader, secondly to protect the civilian population, and finally to give an impulse to reconstruction," Sanchez said about the package.

He also reiterated Spain's support for using frozen Russian assets in Europe for reconstruction.

Zelenskiy earlier visited the headquarters of radar and anti-drone specialist Indra, part-owned by the Spanish state, along with other defence firms and Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles.

The Ukrainian leader's European trip comes amid a surge of Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks.

