Spain’s Sanchez: Peace must not mean impunity for Gaza genocide

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday that peace in Gaza must be accompanied by justice, stressing that those responsible for atrocities must be held accountable.

“Peace cannot mean forgetting; it cannot mean impunity,” Sanchez said in an interview with Cadena SER radio, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Those who were key actors in the genocide perpetrated in Gaza must answer to justice.”

He recalled his time with the United Nations during the Kosovo War, which was followed by war crimes convictions.

“We have a great deal of work ahead,” he said. “There are a lot of open questions.”

Sanchez said Spain and Europe will play key roles in the peace effort, not only in reconstruction but also in shaping a two-state solution and peace grounded in international law.

He did not rule out the possibility of sending Spanish troops to Gaza as peacekeepers.

The Spanish leader confirmed that Madrid will maintain its arms embargo on Israel “until the ceasefire is consolidated and the process moves definitively towards peace.”

“It is important that the violence has ended,” he said. “And that we now have a window of opportunity for frank dialogue between Israel and Palestine and the recognition of two states.”

On Monday, Sanchez traveled to Egypt for the signing of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

News.Az