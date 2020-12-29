2,267 Azerbaijani servicemen awarded for liberation of Aghdam from occupation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding the Medal “For the liberation of Aghdam” to a group of servicemen.

Under the order, some 2,267 servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have been honored with the medal for the courage and heroism shown during the military operations to liberate the country's Aghdam district from occupation.

One lieutenant general, fifteen colonels and forty-one lieutenant colonels are among those who have been awarded.

News.Az