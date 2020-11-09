Yandex metrika counter

Artillery strikes launched on enemy positions in Khojavend direction (VIDEO)

The Azerbaijan Army continues to fire at the enemy positions and forces in the Khojavend direction of the front, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

Enemy trenches and shelters are being destroyed by artillery strikes.


