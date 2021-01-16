Azerbaijan eases some coronavirus restrictions

+ ↺ − 16 px

The tightened special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be softened from 00:00 on Jan. 18, 2021, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Saturday.

The special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until 06:00 on April 1.

According to the Cabinet of Minister, the system of SMS permissions will be canceled in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Mingachevir, Shirvan and in the territory of Absheron districts, as well as in Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Shaki, Zagatala, Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli districts (excluding villages and towns) on January 18.

From 00:00 on January 25, the following services are allowed in the country:

- activities of retail facilities (except for catering facilities, cafes, tea houses and customer service in the field and large shopping centers, malls);

- activities of hairdressing salons, beauty salons and the provision of cosmetology services (including services at the client's home or elsewhere in these areas);

- activities of museums and exhibition halls;

-movement between cities and districts;

From 00:00 on February 1, 2021, on-site customer service in public catering facilities, as well as in restaurants, cafes, teahouses and other facilities will resume in the country from 06:00 to 00:00.

Restrictions on passenger traffic in the Baku Metro remain in force.

News.Az