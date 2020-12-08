Azerbaijan to restrict exit-entrance from/to cities, districts

+ ↺ − 16 px

The coronavirus-related special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan will be extended until 06:00 (GMT +4) January 31, 2021, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Tuesday.

From 00:00 (GMT +4) December 14, 2020 to 00:00 January 18, 2021, with the exception of the movement of vehicles of operational special purpose and vehicles engaged in cargo transportation, including vehicles of the National Agency for Demining the Territories of Azerbaijan, entry-exit to/from the administrative territories of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Shirvan and Absheron district, to the regional centers of the cities of Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Shaki, Zagatala, Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli (except for villages and settlements) will be suspended.

Due to increase in coronavirus infections, Azerbaijan is strengthening measures across the country, to curb further spread of the disease.

According to the latest announcements, shops, catering facilities, including restaurants, cafes and tea houses, are only allowed to render delivery services and sell goods online. Metro will be closed until January 31. The country has also brought back the SMS-permission system for the citizens.

News.Az