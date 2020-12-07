Azerbaijani Interior Ministry resumes service in Aghdam liberated from occupation (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Security measures are being strengthened in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

According to the press service, in the city of Aghdam and in the villages of the district, the employees of the Aghdam police department resumed their service.

The internal troops and police officers have established posts on the district’s territory.

The Aghdam district was liberated from the Armenian occupation on Nov.20 as a result of a 44-day war.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, the Russian president and the Armenian prime minister.

News.Az