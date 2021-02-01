Azerbaijani, Russian, Armenian deputy PMs meet in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

A trilateral meeting of the deputy prime ministers of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia was held in Moscow to discuss the implementation of the clauses of the November 10 Statement.

The parties agreed to establish expert subgroups to deal with the provision of transport, including security, border, customs, sanitary, veterinary, phytosanitary and other types of control, related to rail, road and combined transport.

The parties agreed to complete the formation of expert subgroups by February 2, 2021 and hold their first meetings by February 5, 2021.

They decided to hold the next meeting of the trilateral working group in Moscow. The date will be agreed by the co-chairs.

News.Az