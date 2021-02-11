Azerbaijan's defense minister hails Turkey's support during Karabakh war

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan closely cooperates with fraternal Turkey, Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov told reporters in Kars, Turkey, during joint Turkish-Azerbaijani exercises.

“The Turkish Armed Forces are among the strongest ones in the world,” the minister added. “It is very important to take advantage of the experience of the Turkish troops.”

"During the war [the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war], Turkey demonstrated its policy by supporting us,” the minister said. “By its position, Turkey sent a message to the world that it is close to Azerbaijan. Everyone was once again convinced that the Turkish-Azerbaijani unity and brotherhood are eternal and unshakable.”

“We were proud that Turkey is close to us and this gave us strength,” Hasanov said. “By using this force, we liberated our lands which were under occupation. The Azerbaijani people highly appreciate this. I want to express my gratitude to Turkey for the great support rendered to us."

