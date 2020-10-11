President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia’s dishonorable deeds can never break will of Azerbaijani people
- 11 Oct 2020 17:43
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 153163
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/span-classred-highlightilham-aliyev-armenias-dishonorable-deeds-can-never-break-will-of-azerbaijani-people-span Copied
“Armenia's missile attack on Ganja is another manifestation of disrespect for Russian-mediated talks and Armenian fascism,” Azerbaıjanı President Ilham Aliyev made a post on his Twitter account.
“These dishonorable deeds of Armenia can never break the will of Azerbaijani people!” the head of state tweeted.