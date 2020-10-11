President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia’s dishonorable deeds can never break will of Azerbaijani people

“Armenia's missile attack on Ganja is another manifestation of disrespect for Russian-mediated talks and Armenian fascism,” Azerbaıjanı President Ilham Aliyev made a post on his Twitter account.

“These dishonorable deeds of Armenia can never break the will of Azerbaijani people!” the head of state tweeted.

