Preparatory training for military parade dedicated to Victory in Patriotic War continues (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Preparatory training for the military parade dedicated to the victory in the Patriotic War to be held on December 10 continues, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

More than 3,000 servicemen will participate in the military parade that will be held on Azadlig Square. Up to 150 military vehicles, including new military equipment, missile and artillery pieces, air defense systems recently adopted into the armament, as well as military ships and boats will be demonstrated at the parade.

Some of the war trophies seized from the enemy defeated by the Azerbaijan Army during the Patriotic War will also be presented at the parade.

