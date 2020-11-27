Restaurants, barbershops and beauty salons suspend operation on weekends in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the decision of the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers, the activity of restaurants, barbershops, and beauty salons are suspended in the territory of the country from today until November 30.

According to the decision, the service in all fields, as well as in restaurants, barbershops and beauty salons are suspended from November 21 at 00:00 until December 28, at 06:00 on weekends, except for vital activities, including pharmacies and grocery stores.

News.Az