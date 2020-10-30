Special temporary administration to be applied in liberated Azerbaijani territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on applying a temporary special administration in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation.

According to the decree, in response to another military provocation committed by the Armenian Armed Forces on September 27, 2020, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan launched counter-offensive operations and have already liberated several regions of Azerbaijan from occupation, as well as other strategically important territories.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces continue successful operations to liberate the occupied territories.

In order to apply the special administration in the liberated territories and fulfill the tasks arising from the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan No. 1166 of September 27, 2020, in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, in accordance with the administrative-territorial division of Azerbaijan, temporary commandant's offices shall be created for each district. carrying out special management.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan must appoint temporary commandants for the respective territories and organize the activities of temporary commandant's offices.

The offices must coordinate their activities with the Ministry of Defense and the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

