This agreement shows the world that Azerbaijan was behaving properly - Matthew Bryza

Azerbaijan got everything President Aliyev has been calling for in terms of the basic principles, but even better because the basic principles call for a change in the legal status of Nagorno-Karabakh. But clearly it seems Nagorno-Karabakh will unambiguously remain part of Azerbaijan under this agreement.

Matthew Bryza, former U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan and former OSCE Minsk Group co-chair expressed the due opinion in an exclusive interview with News.Az.

So that's a huge loss for Armenia and a huge win for Azerbaijan, Bryza stressed.

"In addition, even going beyond the basic principles, Azerbaijan gain to restore of communications route between Nakhichevan and the rest of Azerbaijan. That's also a big gain and that was something that had been discussed way back in Key West Florida in United States in 2001. That road has never been part of the basic principles. So this is a bonus Azerbaijan gets. Azerbaijan also gets to restore control of its lands and Azerbaijani IDPs get to return to their homes and hopefully Armenians will remain in Nagorno-Karabakh, in Khankendi, and Armenian and Azerbaijani people will again be neighbors," he added.

"Additionally, this agreement shows the world that Azerbaijan was behaving properly. It didn't seek retribution against Armenian civilians. On the contrary, President Aliyev all the way through said Armenian people are not Azerbaijan's enemy and hopefully they'll remain in their homes. And that's going to make Azerbaijan great on the international stage and increase its prestige even while it's made these huge strategic things on the ground and most importantly at the negotiating table," the former diplomat said.

"In terms of Armenia's domestic political processes, we're already seeing that large protests apparently against it. Protesters have broken into government buildings in Armenia based on the footage I was just watching. It appears they broken into Parliament and near brawl going on and I think as a result of all this Prime Minister Pashinyan is really not going to be in power too much longer and will go down in history forever as the inexperienced leader who lost Nagorno-Karabakh and the seven surrounding Azerbaijani territories. It's devastating for him. But it's great that he finally saw the best thing to do is to stop the loss of life. Stop sacrificing Armenian soldiers and Azerbaijanis soldiers and civilians in the war that Armenia clearly could not win especially after Azerbaijan regained Shusha," Bryza concluded.

