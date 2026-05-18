Pakistan sends jets and troops to Saudi Arabia amid Iran war
Reuters
Pakistan has sent 8,000 troops, a squadron of fighter jets, and an air defense system to Saudi Arabia under a mutual defense agreement, strengthening military cooperation with Riyadh while continuing to act as the primary mediator in the Iran conflict.
The deployment, the full scale of which is reported here for the first time, was confirmed by three security officials and two government sources, all of whom described it as a substantial, combat-capable force intended to support Saudi Arabia's military if the kingdom comes under further attack, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Pakistan's military and foreign office and Saudi Arabia's government media office did not respond to requests for comment on the deployment.
The full terms of the defence agreement, signed last year, are confidential, but both sides have said it requires Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to come to each other's defence in the event of an attack. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has previously implied that it places Saudi Arabia under Pakistan's nuclear umbrella.
According to the sources, Pakistan has deployed a full squadron of around 16 aircraft, mostly JF-17 fighters made jointly with China, which were sent to Saudi Arabia in early April. Two of the security officials said Pakistan had also sent two squadrons of drones.
All five sources said the deployment includes around 8,000 troops, with a pledge to send more if needed, as well as a Chinese HQ-9 air defence system.
The equipment is operated by Pakistani personnel and financed by Saudi Arabia, they said.
By Ulviyya Salmanli