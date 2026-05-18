Pakistan sends jets and troops to Saudi Arabia amid Iran war

Pakistan has sent 8,000 troops, a squadron of fighter jets, and an air defense system to Saudi Arabia under a mutual defense agreement, strengthening military cooperation with Riyadh while continuing to act as the primary mediator in the Iran conflict.

Pakistan's military ​and foreign office and Saudi Arabia's government media office did not respond to requests for comment on the deployment.

The full terms of ​the defence agreement, signed last year, are confidential, but both sides have said it requires Pakistan and Saudi Arabia ⁠to come to each other's defence in the event of an attack. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has previously implied that it places Saudi Arabia ​under Pakistan's nuclear umbrella.

According to the sources, Pakistan has deployed a full squadron of around 16 aircraft, mostly JF-17 fighters made jointly with China, which were ​sent to Saudi Arabia in early April. Two of the security officials said Pakistan had also sent two squadrons of drones.

All five sources said the deployment includes around 8,000 troops, with a pledge to send more if needed, as well as a Chinese HQ-9 air defence system.