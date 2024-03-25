Spanish minister says ‘Europe is far from being prepared for the impacts of climate change’

Spanish minister says ‘Europe is far from being prepared for the impacts of climate change’

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Europe is far from being prepared for the economic and social impacts of climate change,” Spanish Environment Minister Teresa Ribera said in Brussels on Monday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Ahead of the EU Environment Council meeting, Ribera highlighted the World Meteorological Organization’s (WMO) report that 2023 smashed the previous global temperature record with the land 1.45 degrees Celsius (2.61 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than the pre-industrial average.

Last year, the sea temperatures also defied all previous records.

“All of this drives us to a situation that is enormously worrying,” said Ribera. “And Europe is the fastest warming continent in the world,” she added, citing the recent European climate risk assessment.

The Spanish minister emphasized the risks coming from water disruption as well as environmental degradation, two things on the ministers’ agenda for Monday.

“The risks related to water are skyrocketing, and not just for the Mediterranean countries,” she said. “Two years ago, we saw how drought forced French nuclear plants to stop working and got in the way of river transport in Northern Europe.”

Parts of Spain also continue to be gripped by drought, with Barcelona eyeing the possibility of having to bring in fresh water by boat this summer.

Ribera emphasized the need to restore and conserve natural environments, which she stressed is incredibly important for small-scale farmers who need access to water and quality soil to survive and compete with larger agro-businesses.

Belgium, which holds the EU presidency, will later discuss the pivotal EU Nature Restoration Law, expected to be finally passed.

Late last week, its final approval was dropped from the agenda after EU member states failed to reach the needed majority.

“It would be an enormous failure for Europe not to commit to restoring nature and to listen to those who say the green agenda should be paused or backtracked,” she said.

While Ribera seemed disappointed in the delay, she remained optimistic that the EU can take vital steps forward, citing Spain’s success in reducing climate emissions while growing GDP.

“We know that investing today in nature and climate security not only generates benefits, but it reduces the costs and damages, including for people like small farmers, those who face flooding, and people who are most vulnerable to heat and other climate conditions,” the environment minister added.

News.Az