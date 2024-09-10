Spanish police seize over 1 million ecstasy pills

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Guardia Civil conducted eight searches in Ibiza and two in Malaga, resulting in the largest ecstasy seizure to date, News.Az reports citing Euronews.

Spanish police have confiscated more than 700 kilograms of drugs, including over one million ecstasy pills, in the largest confiscation of this kind in Spain's history.In addition, the Guardia Civil seized 212 kg of ketamine, 73kg of MDMA, 21 kg of pink cocaine, 20 kg of cocaine, 10 kg of hashish, 6 kg of marijuana and 3 kg of sugar used for making cocaine.According to security forces, the seizures were valued at more than €25 million.Authorities reported in a statement the arrest of nine individuals linked to the operation, describing them as members of "one of the main synthetic drug smuggling organisations in Spain." The suspects were of Spanish, Italian and Dutch origin.According to Spanish media, the final phase of ‘Operation Adriatic’ took place on 5 September with eight searches in Ibiza and another two in Malaga. The investigation began at the end of April when the authorities detected the existence of an organisation dedicated to bringing drugs into Ibiza.

News.Az