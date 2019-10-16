SPE Annual Caspian Technical Conference kicks off in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Annual Caspian Technical Conference held by the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) has kicked off in Baku, Trend reported.

Opening the session, Vice President of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR for Field Development Yashar Latifov said that exploration and production of oil becomes complicated without the digital transformation of technology.

The vice president noted that SOCAR has successful operational development projects. SOCAR is rapidly implementing project systems and this adapts the state of the company in the market, added Latifov.

The Caspian Technical Conference will continue until October 18. The main focus of the conference is the oil and gas industry in the Caspian region and at the global level.

News.Az

