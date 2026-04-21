Why the 2026 Lyrid meteor shower is a "once-in-a-decade" must-watch

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The annual Lyrid Meteor Shower is set to reach its spectacular peak on the night of April 21 into the early morning of April 22, 2026.

Stargazers are expecting an exceptional display this year because the moon will be in its "New Moon" phase, ensuring a perfectly dark sky, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail.

Without the competing glare of moonlight, even the faintest meteors—often referred to as "shooting stars"—will be visible to the naked eye. Astronomers predict that observers in areas with low light pollution can expect to see between 15 to 20 meteors per hour during the peak.

The Lyrids are one of the oldest known meteor showers, caused by debris from the Comet Thatcher. As Earth passes through the trail of dust left by the comet, these particles burn up in the atmosphere, creating bright streaks of light. While the meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Lyra, they can be seen anywhere in the sky. To get the best view, experts recommend finding a dark location away from city lights, lying flat on your back, and allowing your eyes about 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness. No special equipment or telescopes are required to enjoy this celestial event.

News.Az