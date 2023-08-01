News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Speca
Tag:
Speca
Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover with SPECA countries increases
05 May 2024-10:04
Azerbaijani President: We have excellent relations with all countries of SPECA
09 Dec 2023-08:22
Official lunch was hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of heads of state and government participating in SPECA Summit
(PHOTO)
24 Nov 2023-14:15
SPECA gaining new impulse thanks to Azerbaijan’s chairmanship: UNECE executive secretary
24 Nov 2023-12:39
President Ilham Aliyev: Prevailing peace, stability and development in SPECA member countries is a significant success of our states and peoples
24 Nov 2023-09:55
Baku hosts Summit of UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia – SPECA
24 Nov 2023-09:51
Azerbaijan, UNECE discuss prospects for cooperation
23 Nov 2023-15:40
FM Péter Szijjártó: Hungary keen to further develop ties with Azerbaijan
23 Nov 2023-15:01
Tajikistan to host SPECA Week in 2024
23 Nov 2023-10:06
Middle Corridor promises to revitalize economic ties among SPECA member countries: Azerbaijani minister
23 Nov 2023-08:48
Latest News
Azerbaijan expands export talks with Japan
IRGC says it could close Strait of Hormuz if ordered
Air India and Lufthansa expand Europe travel ties
Yasam Ayavefe: Time-first hotels built to last
Syria mine blast injures Turkish journalist
Spain approves $8 billion aid package for storm-hit regions
Second round of Iran-US talks wraps up in Geneva
Drone strike kills Ukrainian power workers
Tarique Rahman takes oath as Bangladesh PM
Azerbaijan, Israel eye green energy partnership
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31