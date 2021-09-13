Special forces conduct fire training during "Three Brothers - 2021" int'l exercises (VIDEO)
- 13 Sep 2021 19:35
Within the framework of the "Three Brothers - 2021" international exercises Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani special forces conducted fire training.
According to the exercise plan, the units of Special Forces carried out practical shooting using small arms and grenade launchers.
It should be noted that the "Three Brothers - 2021" international exercises will last until September 20.
News.Az