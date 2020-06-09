Special quarantine regime to be applied on Sunday and Monday in 9 cities and regions of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

From 00:00 on June 14, 2020 to 06:00 on June 16, 2020, activities in all areas of work, services and trade and also the movement of public transport and cars (except for the special purpose vehicles, emergency recovery vehicles, ambulances, official vehicles of authorized bodies (structures) whose activities are permitted, as well as cars of employees of these structures, cars of citizens participating in the funeral of close relatives ) will be suspended on the territory of the cities of Baku, Ganja, Lankaran and Sumgayit, and the Absheron, Yevlakh, Ismayilli, Kurdamir, Salyan regions, News.Az reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

