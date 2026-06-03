Japan's govt finalises $19 billion extra budget to subsidise surging fuel costs

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Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government ​on Wednesday finalised a $19 ‌billion supplementary budget for this fiscal year to cushion ​the impact of ​rising energy costs on households ⁠amid the risk ​of a prolonged Middle East ​crisis.

The 3.1 trillion yen ($19.47 billion) extra budget will be funded entirely ​through deficit-financing bonds, ​with the government seeking to avoid ‌increasing ⁠overall bond issuance to the market by offsetting it with stronger tax ​revenues ​and ⁠non-tax income, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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The additional spending will primarily replenish ​contingency reserves used ​to ⁠subsidise gasoline costs and utility bills as tensions ⁠in ​the Middle East ​continue.

News.Az