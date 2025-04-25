Yandex metrika counter

Special US flight lands in Moscow despite absence of regular flights

A special flight from the United States, which had previously entered Russian airspace from Latvia, has landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport, according to an air traffic control source

"The plane landed at Vnukovo," the agency's source said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

There are no regular flights between the two countries.

Earlier, a Bombardier Global 7500 aircraft crossed the Russian air border, according to a source at the Riga Flight Information Area Air Traffic Control service, which supervises traffic over Latvia. The source did not specify the final destination of the route, saying only that it was handed over to Russian dispatchers for monitoring along the state border.

Details about the aircraft were also confirmed by online aviation tracking platforms. They indicated that the plane had taken off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

