PIA flight diverted to Karachi after windshield crack mid-flight

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Lahore to Jeddah made an emergency landing in Karachi on Thursday after the pilot detected cracks in the aircraft’s windshield mid-flight.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the pilot noticed the issue while cruising at around 34,000 feet, likely caused by wind shear, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media.

The airline emphasized that the landing was a precautionary measure and that the situation was managed safely and professionally.

All passengers and crew members are safe, the spokesperson assured, adding that standard safety procedures were followed throughout. The airline further stated that arrangements were being made for the onward journey of passengers to Jeddah after a thorough technical inspection of the aircraft.

The clarification came amid reports circulating on social media suggesting an emergency landing, which the airline has categorically denied, reiterating that it was a precautionary landing taken in the interest of passenger safety

News.Az