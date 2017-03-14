Sponsor of Caspian Energy Forum Baku-2017 announced

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cross Caspian Oil and Gas Logistics LLC has become a sponsor of the 4th International Caspian Energy Forum-2017 (www.caspianenergyforum.com) which will be held in Baku on April 12.

As General Director of Cross Caspian Oil and Gas Logistics LLC Dmitry Solovyev said, one of the main lines of economic development is a transport sector and its major component – transit corridors which will be discussed at Caspian Energy Forum – 2017, Trend reports.

“Lines of development of transit corridors have been reflected in the road maps on development of the transport sector, approved by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Advantageous geographic location, favorable investment climate, as well as accumulated logistics experience make it possible to consider a transport corridor across the Caspian Sea towards the Black Sea as a strategically important transit route for attraction of additional financial resources into the country,” Dmitry Solovyev emphasized.

Cross Caspian, which is an active partner of Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) and has a vision of the single corridor of transportation of hydrocarbons to the Black Sea via the Caspian Sea, supports Caspian Energy Forum – 2017 as a ground for development of the transport and transit potential.

Cross Caspian Oil and Gas Logistics LLC is a venture established jointly with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), coordinating and providing overall services on transportation of hydrocarbons to the Black Sea via the Caspian Sea, as well as into the system of the main export pipeline Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan by sea, pipeline and railway.

“European Commissioners, heads of government agencies, ministries, committees and departments of Azerbaijan, Caspian-Black Sea and Baltic region states, representatives of diplomatic and international missions accredited in the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as heads of large international companies will attend Caspian Energy Forum – 2017,” First Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Caspian European Club (Caspian Business Club) and Caspian American Club Telman Aliyev said. In General, 500 delegates from 50 countries of the world will take part in the forum.

The forum will consist of three sessions. The first session will be dedicated to preliminary results of the ongoing economic reforms. The second session will cover the issues concerning the development of the oil-gas and energy sectors of the Caspian region states. The third session will be dedicated to projects, which are implemented in the non-oil sector (finance, transport, ICT, agroindustry and tourism), and their promotion towards the world markets.

Cross Caspian Oil and Gas Logistics LLC, PolyMart and R.I.S.K. Company are the sponsors of the 4th Interna¬tional Caspian Energy Forum-2017. Asia Express & OCS, DSV, Azpetrol Ltd and SINAM are the partners of the Forum.

News.Az

News.Az