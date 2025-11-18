Spotify down: Users logged out and tracks unavailable

Spotify experienced a service disruption on Monday, leaving hundreds of users unable to play their favorite tracks.

Over 400 complaints were reported on the Downdetector website, which tracks service outages, beginning at 7 a.m. local time, News.Az reports, citing The Sun.

Users reported being logged out of their accounts without explanation, causing widespread frustration across the platform.

Spotify has issued the following advice to users.

In a statement on X, they said: “Can you follow these steps. Clear cache, uninstall and reinstall the app, and restart your device?“

But one user responded to the message: “Can’t clear the cache if the app won’t even open.”

News.Az