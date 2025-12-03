Spotify Wrapped 2025 expected this week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spotify Wrapped 2025, the annual personalised summary of user listening habits, is anticipated to be released this week after launching its loading page.

No date or time has been officially announced, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Spotify has confirmed that it continues to track user listening data beyond 31 October, aiming to capture as much of the year's activity as possible.

Users are advised to update their Spotify app to ensure the best experience when 2025 Wrapped becomes available.

Once released, Wrapped will be accessible via the app's home screen on iOS and Android, and also through the desktop version.

Several prominent artists, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, and Bad Bunny had significant releases and achievements in 2025, making them strong contenders for top spots in user summaries.

News.Az