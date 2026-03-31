Spy network planning killings foiled in Kyiv

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Ukrainian authorities say they have dismantled a Russian intelligence network in Kyiv that was allegedly preparing contract killings of military commanders and prominent public figures.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the operation involved a coordinated group directed by an officer of Russia’s General Staff, who is believed to have identified targets and overseen planning, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The suspects reportedly included a mix of individuals with access to logistics and security systems, including a private security company head, a law enforcement officer, a former convict, and a transport coordinator. Investigators say each played a specific role in the alleged plot.

Authorities claim the group was preparing assassinations using firearms, explosives, and vehicle-borne attacks. Weapons and ammunition were allegedly stored in hidden caches across Kyiv and the Cherkasy region.

To avoid detection, the suspects are said to have used vehicles disguised as official security transport, allowing them to move freely and potentially escape after attacks.

The network was reportedly disrupted just before it could carry out an assassination attempt targeting a commander of a Ukrainian volunteer unit in Kyiv.

The suspects now face charges including high treason, attempted contract killing, and illegal access to restricted information systems. Ukrainian investigators are also examining the alleged involvement of Russian handlers.

Similar cases have emerged in other countries in recent months, including investigations in Moldova and a conviction in Poland linked to plots against Ukrainian officials and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Authorities say the case reflects an ongoing pattern of intelligence and sabotage operations linked to Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

News.Az