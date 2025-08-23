Sri Lanka's ex-president rushed to ICU after being jailed

Sri Lanka's former president, who is currently jailed, was transferred to intensive care at a state hospital on August 23, just a day after being charged with misusing government funds for foreign travel.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was remanded in custody on the night of Aug 22, was severely dehydrated and required close monitoring, said the deputy director-general of Colombo National Hospital, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“He has to be closely observed and treated for acute dehydration to prevent serious complications,” Dr Rukshan Bellana said.

“He was a severe diabetic with high blood pressure when he was brought in.”

Dr Bellana said, however, that Wickremesinghe’s condition was “stable”.

He was taken to Sri Lanka’s main state-run hospital as his condition deteriorated and the prison medical facility was not equipped to treat him, a prison spokesperson said.

Opposition legislators who visited 76-year-old Wickremesinghe in prison earlier in the day reported that he had been in good spirits.

Opposition parties have accused the government of jailing him over fears he could return to power.

