Stellantis and Microsoft forge five-year alliance to accelerate ai-driven automotive future

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Stellantis and Microsoft have announced a significant five-year strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the automotive giant's push into artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

Under the terms of the agreement, Stellantis will utilize Microsoft Azure as its primary cloud provider to build a standardized global data platform and enhance its software-defined vehicle capabilities, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This collaboration is designed to streamline the development of new digital services and cockpit features across the company’s diverse portfolio of 14 iconic brands, including Jeep, Ram, and Fiat.

The partnership focuses on integrating advanced ai tools into the manufacturing and engineering processes to improve operational efficiency and reduce the time-to-market for new models.

By leveraging Microsoft's expertise in generative ai and machine learning, Stellantis intends to create more personalized in-vehicle experiences for drivers, such as intelligent voice assistants and predictive maintenance alerts. This move aligns with the automaker's broader Dare Forward 2030 plan, which targets a complete transition to high-tech, sustainable mobility and a significant increase in software-related revenue.

Furthermore, the deal includes the rollout of Microsoft 365 and digital collaboration tools to Stellantis' global workforce of nearly 300,000 employees. This initiative is expected to foster a more agile work environment and support the company's shift from a traditional manufacturer to a tech-driven mobility provider.

Industry analysts suggest that this alliance reinforces the growing trend of deep technical integration between big tech and the automotive sector as companies race to dominate the future of autonomous and connected transportation.

News.Az