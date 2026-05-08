Stellantis, Leapmotor expand EV partnership in Europe

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Stellantis NV is expanding its electric vehicle partnership with China’s Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology, in a move aimed at boosting EV production across Europe and strengthening their joint manufacturing footprint.

Under the updated agreement, the two companies plan to produce Leapmotor’s B10 model, along with a new jointly developed electric C-SUV under the Opel brand, at Stellantis’ Zaragoza plant in Spain. The collaboration will also extend to shared parts procurement, helping streamline supply chains and reduce production costs, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The partnership marks a deeper integration between the European automaker and the Chinese EV manufacturer as both sides seek to scale up competitiveness in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle market.

In addition to the Spanish facility, the companies are exploring the possibility of assigning new Leapmotor models to Stellantis’ Villaverde plant near Madrid starting in 2028. They are also considering transferring ownership of that site to their Stellantis-led Leapmotor International joint venture.

The expansion reflects growing momentum in cross-border EV cooperation, as legacy automakers increasingly rely on partnerships with Chinese firms to accelerate electrification and manage rising development costs.

For Stellantis, which owns major brands including Opel, Peugeot and Fiat, the deal strengthens its EV pipeline at a time when European carmakers face intense competition from both Chinese entrants and U.S. rivals in the global electric vehicle race.

The agreement also highlights China’s expanding role in Europe’s EV supply chain, with companies like Leapmotor increasingly moving from domestic production to international manufacturing partnerships to reach new markets and navigate trade and tariff pressures.

As automakers race toward electrification targets, such alliances are becoming a key strategy for scaling production quickly while controlling costs in an increasingly competitive global EV landscape.

News.Az