Stellantis reports drop in first-quarter shipments

Stellantis announced on Friday that its global vehicle shipments fell 9% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2025, totaling an estimated 1.2 million units.

In the first three months of 2025, the automaker's shipments were down 20% in North America, down 8% in the Enlarged Europe area and up 19% in South America, it said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Stellantis said the drop primarily reflected lower North American production due to extended holiday downtime in January, as well as product transition and lower light commercial vehicle sales in Europe.

