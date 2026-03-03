Stellantis to maintain high patent filings despite EV project cuts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Stellantis NV plans to continue filing a high number of patents even as the automaker cancels several electric vehicle projects as part of a strategic reset, the company’s chief of innovation, Anne Laliron, said Tuesday.

“(CEO) Antonio Filosa strongly supports promoting creativity and protecting our innovations. We have very strong backing for innovation and patents,” Laliron told reporters, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Stellantis filed 1,294 patents in France last year, accounting for half of its global total, highlighting its commitment to research and development despite slowing EV market growth.

Last month, the company announced a €22.2 billion writedown as it scaled back electric-vehicle ambitions due to slower-than-expected demand.

The move shows Stellantis is balancing cost control with long-term innovation, ensuring it continues to protect intellectual property and maintain competitiveness in the evolving automotive sector.

News.Az