France ready to defend partners amid Middle East conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

France is prepared to defend its international partners if requested, following Iranian retaliatory strikes in the Middle East, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Tuesday.

Barrot told BFM TV that the ongoing conflict is drawing multiple countries into the crisis, many of which have defense agreements or host French military bases, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

He added that French Rafale fighter jets have conducted air operations to secure the skies above France’s bases in the region.

Approximately 400,000 French nationals are currently in the affected countries, and the government is ready to evacuate those at highest risk using both commercial and military flights.

France’s statements underscore its commitment to protecting allies and citizens amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

News.Az