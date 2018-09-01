Stadiums and starting hour of Garabagh's Europa League matches defined

+ ↺ − 16 px

The stadiums and starting hours of the Garabagh FC's home matches as part of Europa League group stage have been declared.

The stadiums and starting hours of the Garabagh FC's home matches as part of Europa League group stage have been declared.

Report.Az informs citing UEFA's official website that Azerbaijan's champion will host all its rivals within Group E at the Republican Stadium named after Tofiq Bahramov.

At this arena Garabagh FC will encounter England's Arsenal on October 4 and Ukraine's Vorskla on October 25. Both matches will start at 20.55. On November 29, the club from Aghdam will test its strength in an encounter with Portugal's Sporting. The start fit of this match will be sounded at 21.55.

As to the away matches, on September 20 Garabagh will encounter Sporting at Joze Alvalade stadium in Lissabon, Portugal. The match will start at 23.00 Baku time. The team trained by head coach Gurban Gurbanov will play against Volska at the stadium named after Alexei Butkovski in Poltava, Ukraine on November 8 and Arsenal FC at Emirates stadium in London on December 13. The matches will start at 24.00 Baku time.

It should be noted that the Europa League final will be organized at the Baku Olympic Stadium (BOS) on May 29, 2019. In this connection, it is not ruled out that the venue for Garabagh's home matches will be changed and dislocated to BOS.

News.az

News.Az