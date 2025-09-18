Starbucks faces lawsuit over dress code costs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starbucks employees in three U.S. states have filed legal action against the company, alleging that it broke the law by updating its dress code without compensating workers who were required to purchase new clothing.

The employees, who are backed by the union organizing Starbucks' workers, filed class-action lawsuits in state court in Illinois and Colorado, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

Workers also filed complaints with California's Labor and Workforce Development Agency. If the agency decides not to seek penalties against Starbucks, the workers intend to file a class-action lawsuit in California, according to the complaints.

Starbucks didn't comment directly on them Wednesday, but the company said it simplified its dress code to deliver a more consistent experience to customers and give its employees clearer guidance.

"As part of this change, and to ensure out partners were prepared, partners received two shirts at no cost," the company said Wednesday. Starbucks refers to its employees as "partners."

The dress code sparked a strike at 75 U.S. stores in May soon after it went into effect, with more than 1,000 workers protesting the new policy, according to Starbucks Workers United, which represents workers at 640 of Starbucks' 10,000 company-owned U.S. stores. The union said the dress code should be subject to collective bargaining but isn't a party to the suits.

The new dress code requires all workers in North America to wear a solid black shirt with short or long sleeves under their green aprons. Shirts may or may not have collars, but they must cover the midriff and armpits.

Employees must wear khaki, black or blue denim bottoms without patterns or frayed hems or solid black dresses that are not more than 4 inches above the knee. The dress code also requires workers to wear black, gray, dark blue, brown, tan or white shoes made from a waterproof material. Socks and hosiery must be "subdued," the company said.

The dress code prohibits employees from having face tattoos or more than one facial piercing. Tongue piercings and "theatrical makeup" are also prohibited.

Starbucks said in April that the new dress code would make employees' green aprons stand out and create a sense of familiarity for customers. It comes as the company is trying to reestablish a warmer, more welcoming experience in its stores.

News.Az