Starbucks union escalates strike to 120+ stores on Black Friday

The Starbucks Workers United union is expanding its indefinite strike to over 120 stores in 85 cities, demanding higher pay and better staffing. The walkout, which began on Red Cup Day on November 13, is set to become the longest in Starbucks history.

The strike coincides with Black Friday, a key sales period for retailers. Despite the union action, Starbucks said 99% of its U.S. locations remain open and does not anticipate major disruption. Workers are pressing for higher wages, fairer hours, and resolution of unfair labor practice charges, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This escalation follows previous Red Cup Day and holiday-season strikes aimed at pressuring Starbucks to negotiate improved labor conditions.

