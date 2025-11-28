What U.S. shoppers want this Black Friday

Despite tighter budgets, holiday spending is still expected to top $1 trillion for the first time. Shoppers plan to spend an average of $890, with many waiting for major price drops on electronics, beauty products and home essentials. Adobe Analytics predicts discounts will reach up to 28%, similar to last year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Retailers have already rolled out early deals. Walmart, Amazon, Macy’s, Kohl’s and Target launched promotions weeks ahead of Black Friday to capture cautious consumers. TVs, laptops and outdoor grills are among the most popular doorbusters, with major brands offering some of their steepest markdowns of the year. Beauty retailers such as Ulta are also promoting big savings on top makeup and skincare labels, while Apple is offering gift cards and reduced prices on select devices.