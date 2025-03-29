Starlink high-speed internet now available in Azerbaijan

Starlink high-speed internet now available in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Starlink has announced the availability of its high-speed, low-latency internet service in Azerbaijan.

“Starlink’s high-speed, low-latency internet is now available in Azerbaijan,” the satellite constellation announced on its X page, News.Az reports.

As the world’s first and largest satellite constellation, Starlink uses low Earth orbit to provide broadband internet that supports activities like streaming, online gaming, and video calls.

With thousands of satellites orbiting about 550 km above Earth, Starlink offers significantly lower latency—around 25 ms—compared to the 600+ ms seen with traditional satellites, providing faster and more reliable connections globally.

News.Az